Mahesh Babu is going through the final draft of Parasuram’s story? Find out

Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in mega hit movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, is apparently going through the final draft of Geetha Govindam director Parasuram.

Post the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, fans of Mahesh Babu are desperately waiting to hear from the actor, about his next project. While so many reports have come up about his next film, there has been no official confirmation from the actor about his next film. Now, in a recent report, it has been stated that Mahesh Babu is currently going through the final draft of the story by Parasuram. If satisfied, Mahesh Babu might okay the script and make it official.

Meanwhile, several other reports have emerged about the actor’s next film. While some reports suggest that he is looking forward to collaborating with debutant directors, others state that the actor is all set to join hands with Vamshi Paidipally. Amid all these, it was reported only recently that he is looking forward to collaborating with the Geetha Govindam director. Until the makers reveal officially about his next film, we will not know for sure who will direct his next film.

On the other hand, it has been revealed by megastar Chiranjeevi that Mahesh Babu oped out to play an extended cameo in Acharya. The film, which has Chiranjeevi in the lead role, will now have Ram Charan in an extended cameo. It is to be noted that he is also producing the film. Trisha Krishnan, who was earlier roped in to play the female lead in Acharya, opted out of the film owing to creative differences and now Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead.

Credits :123Telugu

