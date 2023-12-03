Mahesh Babu has a cute new gym trainer and he is not someone you can guess

Mahesh Babu has shared a few pictures from his Instagram showing a special time with his cute furry friend counting down his reps as he curls some weights in the gym.

The black and white fur-coated dog has his whole attention on the superstar, staying with him as he tries to finish his reps and is going on and on for the day. The internet has seemed to take a liking to this picture and loved it for the same, with wife Namrata Shirodkar all googly eyes over the same.

Check out the latest post by Mahesh Babu

As Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his next release, the fans have seemed to take a liking to the new picture dropped by him and have been commenting how they are waiting for his appearance on the big screens with Guntur Kaaram.

Mahesh Babu is appearing in his next film Guntur Kaaram, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, which makes it their third collaboration after the films Athadu and Khaleja. The film is said to be a highly entertaining masala flick, with a commercial value.

The film has Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary playing the female leads in the film. Though the film had Pooja Hegde earlier in the main lead role, the actress had opted out of the film due to scheduling conflicts with Sreeleela coming in for the main role.

The film which is musically composed by S Thaman released its first single last month, called Dum Masala which was sung by Sanjith Hegde. The song was loved by many and was welcomed in the track lists. Moreover, the film which has the camera expertise of Manoj Paramahamas and edited by Naveen Nooli also has actors Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. The film is slated to release in theaters on Sankranti, 2024.

Mahesh Babu Line-up

Mahesh Babu is set to appear in an adventure film after Guntur Kaaram, which is tentatively called SSMB29. The film directed by SS Rajamouli is said to have a lot of artists from around the globe with Mahesh Babu playing a character that is inspired by Lord Hanuman of Hindu mythology.

