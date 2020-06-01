Mahesh Babu has THIS to say about his son Gautam’s entry to cinema

When a fan asked Mahesh Babu about his son Gautam's entry to cinema as a hero, he had an amazing reply.

While answering his fans’ questions on Instagram, Mahesh Babu stated that his son Gautam might want to become a hero and only time will decide everything. On Sunday, Mahesh Babu had an interactive session with his fans on Instagram. He also announced his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata officially. When a fan asked him about the film, he said that the film will be a complete entertainer and that he was really excited about it. He also stated that the film will have a strong social message.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be directed by Parashuram. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will have music by SS Thaman. The project marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and SS Thaman after seven years. The rest of the cast and crew is yet to be revealed by the makers. About his film with SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu said that he was looking forward to it. He also stated that Puri Jagannath is one of his favourite directors and soon he will narrate a script.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the action-thriller Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Rashmika Mandanna for female lead and Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy were seen playing key roles. The film turned out to be a huge hit in the worldwide box office. Mahesh Babu has been making the headlines after his contributions to people to help them combat the pandemic situation. He has also been actively spreading messages about the same on social media.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×