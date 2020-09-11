Mahesh Babu is heartbroken after his senior fan passes away; Offers condolence to his family

Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter space and offered condolence to the family of his senior fan, and stated that he would be missed.

Yesterday, Mahesh Babu’s one of the senior fans, Darisi Suresh Babu passed away and it came as a huge shock to the fans of Mahesh Babu and the actor. Condolence messages were flooded across all social media platforms. Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter space and offered his respect. He stated that the he would miss Darisi Suresh Babu and offered love and strength to his family.

Taking to his Twitter space, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Heartbreaking to hear about Darisi Suresh Babu's untimely demise. He’ll be truly missed... Love and strength to the family during this difficult time.” As soon as Mahesh Babu’s message came up online, it took over the internet as fans and followers shared it. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru with Rashmika Mandanna, directed by Anil Ravipudi. It was one of the highest grossers of the year.

He recently announced his next film on his father’s birthday. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film will be directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. Some media reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady in the film. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew for the film soon. About his film after Sarkaru Vaari Paata, reports suggest that he will be joining hands with SS Rajamouli.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×