Mahesh Babu & his family clicked at Hyderabad airport as they return from vacation; PICS

Mahesh Babu and his family were clicked at the Hyderabad airport as they returned from their vacation. Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata and kids Sitara and Gautam were spotted together. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor kept it simple and casual in white tee paired up with jeans and a blue jacket. After a week or more of holidaying, the family are back home.

Mahesh Babu and his family flew to Switzerland for vacation. Amid their vacation, the power couple shared glimpses of their getaway and it was all things fun. Recently, Namrata shared a pic of Mahesh Babu from vacation and it took internet by fire. The actor was seen in rough beard and beard. Mahesh in a completely new avatar which got his fans wondering if it is for his next film with filmmaker Trivikram. Some fans compared the look to Keanu Reeves in John Wick.

Take a look at the pics here:

Namarata also shared a candid click where they were seen sharing a PDA moment. Mahesh in a completely new avatar which got his fans wondering if it is for his next film with filmmaker Trivikram. "St. Moritz it is!! Nothing compares to you! @urstrulymahesh," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Marking Mahesh Babu's birthday a special screening of his 2003 romantic action drama Pokiri has been arranged. the fans and distributors have decided to donate the entire remuneration of Pokiri special shows to Help Children’s Heart Operations and Education for Poor kids through MB Foundation.

Mahesh Babu will soon commence work on his much-awaited drama tentatively titled SSMB28. Trivikram Srinivas will be directing this flick, which is expected to release in the cinema halls by the summer of 2023.