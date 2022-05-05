Mahesh Babu & his family get clicked as they return from Paris ahead of Sarkaru Vaari Paata's release; PICS

Mahesh Babu & his family, who had a gala time in Paris, were papped at the Hyderabad airport as they returned home. Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata and kids Gautam and Sitara were clicked at the airport. The family opted for comfy outfits and looked perfectly cute. The actor will now commence promotions of his upcoming Sarkaru Vaari Paata as it's gearing up for release on May 12.

Before hitting to the work commitments, Mahesh Babu enjoyed some quality time with his family. His wife Namrata has regularly updated fans with adorable family and videos through social media platforms. Their vacation pics have gone viral too. Now, he has returned to India and will join with lead actress Keerthy Suresh for the promotions of Sarkaru Vaaro Paata ahead of the release.

Take a look at Mahesh Babu & family airport pics here:

Today, as the family wrapped up the vacation, Namrata took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable family pic of Mahesh Babu kissing her on the head. The beautiful PDA moment of the couple is winning hearts on the Internet.

Written and directed by filmmaker Parasuram, the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. His daughter Sitara will mark her debut with Penny song in the film. The makers have now announced to surprise the audiences with another big update, which will be unveiled today.