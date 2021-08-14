Mahesh Babu & his family head to Goa; Namrata Shirodkar shares PICS as they pose in a private jet

Mahesh Babu and his family including his wife Namrata Shirodkar, kids Gautam and Sitara along with a few other friends have head to Goa. The actor will be spending time with his family and simultaneously shoot for his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Goa. Today, his wife Namrata shared happy pictures of Mahesh Babu and their kids as they posed with smiles in a private jet.

Mahesh Babu looks handsome as always in his casual avatar. Looks like it is going to be a fun vacay in Goa. Namrata also shared a glimpse of their private jet in the photos. Sharin them on Instagram, she wrote, "Off to the land of sun, sea and surf! #GoaCalling #BonVoyage." Take a look at the photos here:

Mahesh Babu will also be professionally busy in Goa as he is going to shoot for a new schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Intense fight scenes choreographed by action directors duo Ram Lakshman will be shot in this schedule. A bit talkie part will also take part in this Goa schedule.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. The film is reportedly based on themes of banking scams which took place in the country. Music is composed by S Thaman. The movie is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own banner GMB Entertainment. The film is slated to release in theatres for Makar Sankranti, January 14, 2022.