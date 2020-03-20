Mahesh Babu to hold talks with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram for his next? Find out

Mahesh Babu will hold talks with Vijay Devarakonda's Geetha Govindam director Parasuram for his next film. He was last seen in mega hit movie Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Megahit movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, is making headlines everyday, as speculations about his next movies are mounting by various media reports. In one such report, it is stated that he will be holding talks with Vijay Devarakonda’s Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. Reportedly, the director will be narrating a family entertainer during the meeting, which will reportedly happen in the coming week. This comes amid reports which suggested that he has been meeting debutants for his next film.

Meanwhile, reports about Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 27 with director Vamshi Paidipally are still doing the rounds. While some reports suggest that Shruti Haasan will be paired with Mahesh Babu as the female lead, no official announcement has been made yet. Media reports suggest that the film will be a mafia-based story. Some reports also suggest that the Tollywood megastar will be playing dual roles in SSMB 27, and in one role, he will be seen as a gangster. Grapevine has that SSMB 27 will be similar to that of Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth’s megahit hit 1995 Tamil film Baasha.

If reports turn out to be true, SSMB 27 will mark the second collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally. Currently, the film’s pre-production work is taking place at a brisk pace. According to media reports, music director S Thaman will be roped in to compose music for the film. The makers have still not finalised the technical crew for the film. The film will also mark the second collaboration of Thaman and Mahesh Babu.

Credits :The Times Of India

