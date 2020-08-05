  • facebook
Mahesh Babu is horrified to see Beirut explosion; Samantha Akkineni sends prayers and thoughts to victims

About 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate and bombs were stored for at least six years at a port warehouse without safety measures.
Mahesh Babu is horrified to see Beirut explosion; Samantha Akkineni sends prayers and thoughts to victims
A massive explosion ragged through the Central Beirut on Tuesday, killing as many as 400 people and injuring thousands. Windows of buildings across the city were blown out after the explosion. Hundreds of cars and buildings were damaged in the blast. Photos of the huge shock wave were shared across social media. After the blast, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake in the Lebanese capital was recorded.

Hearing the news Tollywood star Mahesh Babu shared how horrified he was to see the visuals. He shared on Twitter that he was sending thoughts and prayers to those who were affected by the explosion. He wrote on the microblogging website, “Absolutely horrifying to see the devastation in the #BeirutExplosion. My prayers for all the people and their families affected by this unfortunate incident.” Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar too shared on social media, how devastated she was to see the news.

Check out the posts here:

Samantha Akkineni shared a photo on her Instagram stories. According to Lebanon's Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, about 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate and bombs were stored for at least six years at a port warehouse without safety measures. The Prime Minister stated that the unsafe storage of these materials endangered the safety of citizens. Earlier today, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal shared their thoughts on the incident.

