Mahesh Babu, Hrithik Roshan, Rana Daggubati, AR Rahman and others praise Shruti Haasan's debut solo track Edge

Shruti Haasan recently released her debut independent track, 'Edge' and it is receiving a lot of appreciation from all over the globe. Not only fans but also her close friends from Bollywood and South Indian film industry are praising Shruti's latest solo debut song. , Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Namrata Shirodkar among others have wished Shruti and congratulated her on her debut single. Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Absolutely love it!! @shrutihaasan... Congratulations on your first original soundtrack #Edge. Rock on."

Naga Chaitanya also praised her with a heartfelt message on twitter. He wrote, "This is super stuff ! @shrutihaasan great to see this side of you ..about time ! all the best to you on this new journey."

Aishwarya Rajessh posted, "Thoroughly impressed with @shrutihaasan's original sound track #EDGE! She's written, composed & performed it all by herself."

This is super stuff ! @shrutihaasan great to see this side of you ..about time ! https://t.co/KjySJtKjBn all the best to you on this new journey .. — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) August 8, 2020

Elated with all the praises and love she is receiving on social media, Shruti says "I’m so thankful and overwhelmed by the support from everyone ! It’s very very special when such talented people appreciate the song and the effort put in ! Really humbled .. the over all experience of the song being liked by so many people online and fans etc has only driven the point home that I want to keep making more music and working harder as always."

Edge’ co-produced by Karan Parikh, has Shruti wearing multiple hats. Apart from penning and singing the song, She has recorded and shot the track as well with Siddhi Patel who is the editor and the director of the video during the lockdown.

