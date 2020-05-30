Mahesh Babu to interact with fans on social media with live question and answer session

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu will be having a live question and answer session with his fans on the photo sharing app Instagram.

To the fans of Mahesh Babu, it is well known that the actor is not someone who does live sessions with fans on social media. At a time when people are at home maintaining social distancing, Mahesh Babu has given a huge surprise. The actor will be having a live question and answer session on social media tomorrow. The interactive session will take place on 31st May on the occasion of Mahesh’s father Superstar Krishna’s birthday.

To get their questions answered by the superstar, fans can post their questions using the hashtag #AskSSMB on Instagram. It goes without saying that fans are looking forward to knowing official details about his next film with this session. On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial had Rashmika Mandanna for the female lead, while Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy were seen playing key roles. The film turned out to be a huge hit in the world-wide box office.

He will be joining hands with SS Rajamouli after the director finishes his next film RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Meanwhile, there are multiple reports about Mahesh Babu’s next film. Some reports suggest that Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas will join hands again for their next venture. This comes amid media reports which suggested that Mahesh Babu has been going through the final draft of Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. It was also reported earlier that Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Vamshi Paidipally directorial.

