Mahesh Babu is a hot mess in stylish hairstyle and stubble in the latest makeover PIC

Apart from impeccable acting prowess, Mahesh Babu is known for his good looks, which can make anyone weak in the knees and latest pic is proof of it. We aren't joking when we say that Mahesh Babu seems to have found the elixir of youth. Popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared a smoking hot pic of Mahesh Babu flaunting his good looks, messy hair, and beard. Mahesh Babu is one such actor who has fond names based on handsome looks as well, for example- Greek God of Tollywood and the Prince of Tollywood. Mahesh Babu is 46 years but it looks like he didn't age a bit and we can't stop looking at this pic. This latest look of Mahesh Babu has become the talk of the town and it's for his upcoming film SSMB28, which is expected to bring the classic superstar on screen after Athadu and Khaleja, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas joined hands after 12 long years.

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's pic here:

