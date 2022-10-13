Mahesh Babu is a hot mess in stylish hairstyle and stubble in the latest makeover PIC
Mahesh Babu's latest pic flaunting his stylish new makeover look has took internet by fire.
Apart from impeccable acting prowess, Mahesh Babu is known for his good looks, which can make anyone weak in the knees and latest pic is proof of it. We aren't joking when we say that Mahesh Babu seems to have found the elixir of youth. Popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared a smoking hot pic of Mahesh Babu flaunting his good looks, messy hair, and beard.
Mahesh Babu is one such actor who has fond names based on handsome looks as well, for example- Greek God of Tollywood and the Prince of Tollywood. Mahesh Babu is 46 years but it looks like he didn't age a bit and we can't stop looking at this pic. This latest look of Mahesh Babu has become the talk of the town and it's for his upcoming film SSMB28, which is expected to bring the classic superstar on screen after Athadu and Khaleja, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas joined hands after 12 long years.
Take a look at Mahesh Babu's pic here:
Pooja Hegde is also a part of the drama as the leading lady. The Acharya actress had shared screen space with the superstar in the 2019 movie, Maharshi. She has also been directed by Trivikram Srinivas in the 2018 flick Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Backed by S Radhakrishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations, ace music composer S Thaman is rendering the score for SSMB28. This yet-to-be-titled film will hit theatres across the globe on April 28, 2023.
The Sarkaru Vaari Paata star has also signed up to play the lead in SS Rajamouli's untitled venture. The film will take time to go on floors as they are still in talking stage and finalising the script.
Coming to the personal front, Mahesh Babu is going through a hard phase as he lost his mother Indira Devi recently. The actor shared a great bond with his mother and is heartbroken by this huge loss.
