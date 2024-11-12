Mahesh Babu is keeping his ‘heavy rugged’ look for SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 under wraps, film to have a banger first reveal

Mahesh Babu and filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming collaboration with the tentatively titled film SSMB29 is dominating all headlines at the moment. While both of them have kept an ominous silence on revealing any details about the movie, newer updates keep leaking, creating excitement and hype among the audiences. The recent news on the project has been no different.

Recently, actor Ashok Galla attended the trailer launch of his film Devaki Nandan Vasudeva and herewith made a surprising revelation about his uncle Mahesh Babu, who seemed to be absent for joining him. However, the doting nephew dropped an exciting update about his uncle’s next project, SSMB29, while he revealed the reason behind the latter’s absence.

He said, “He is very busy with Rajamouli. Even though we were getting some pictures from outside, it’s a heavy look now, right? So to protect that carefully, for his fans and audience, he wanted the first look banged up. So they kept him silent.”

Even before the project has been fully announced, there has been a lot of buzz and conjecture about SSMB29, simply proving the exceeding amount of anticipation and potential this mega collaboration carries.

For instance, as per a report in Movies4u, filmmaker Tamreddy Bharadwaja made an opinion about the project and revealed that it is being made massively on a huge budget of Rs. 1000 crores.

He also highlighted that the film would feature a number of international actors essaying key roles, thereby bringing up an unforeseen chance for it to generate unbelievable revenue.

For the unversed, as per multiple buzz, SSMB29 is essentially supposed to present a globe-trotting adventure, and Mahesh Babu is expected to portray a never-seen-before avatar.

The shooting for the film is expected to begin by January 2025, and SS Rajamouli has already started locating shooting spots for the high-ambition project.

