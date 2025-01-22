Mahesh Babu is NOT a green flag but forest as he showers love upon wife Namrata Shirodkar's birthday with a note
On Namrata Shirodkar’s birthday, her superstar husband, Mahesh Babu, has a special message for her in a heartfelt post. Read on.
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are undoubtedly one of the power couples of Tollywood. Today marks the former actress’ 53rd birthday, and her loving husband dropped a candid post dedicated to her as he celebrated the incredible woman in his life.
Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu shared an unseen picture of his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, as she sat in a picturesque location.
Check out the post here:
Along with it Mahesh penned a special note and wrote, "Happy Birthday, NSG! Thank you for making every day brighter and better. Celebrating the incredible woman you are today and always!”
Mahesh and Namrata have stood together through thick and thin over the years. The couple might be a little selective when it comes to indulging in PDA, but their love story stands strong despite all challenges.
For the uninformed, Namrata Shirodkar, who is a former actress, quit her film career after marriage, after Mahesh Babu's request. The couple is now blessed with two children, Gautam and Sitara.
Back on December 2, 2024, Namrata Shirodkar was seen making a rare public appearance on behalf of her husband Mahesh Babu as she attended the success press meet for the latter's film Mufasa: The Lion King. The superstar gave his voice to Mufasa for the Telugu version of the Disney film.
