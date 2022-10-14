Mahesh Babu jets off for a much-needed vacation after months; PIC from airport goes viral

Apart from acting, if there is anything Mahesh Babu loves the most, then it's definitely travelling. He never misses taking time from his busy schedule and enjoying vacations with his family. Today, the actor was clicked at the airport as he jetted off for a short vacation. However, it is not known where he is heading. A few pics of Mahesh Babu from the airport as he is flying for vacation have surfaced on social media. The actor has clicked alone and not with his family. He and his frequently go on vacations but last month has been difficult for them as he lost his mother Indira Devi.

Mahesh Babu has taken a break from work as his mom passed away in Hyderabad due to illness. A few days ago she was hospitalized in the city. She was 70 and the wife of actor Krishna. He recently completed the cremation rituals and is coping with the huge loss. The actor was extremely close to his mother. Take a look at the pics here:

Yesterday, Popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared a smoking hot pic of Mahesh Babu flaunting his good looks, messy hair, and beard. The pic took the internet by fire. The actor's never seen before stylish look has created a huge buzz on his upcoming film SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are joining hands after 12 long years. They have previously worked on blockbuster films like Athadu and Khaleja.