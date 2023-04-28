Mahesh Babu jets off to vacation with his family; Akhil Akkineni watches FDFS of Agent with his fans

Mahesh Babu and his family love going on vacation together to spend quality time. Yet again, today, the family was clicked at Hyderabad airport as they jet off for another exotic holiday. Mahesh Babu was accompanied by his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and kids Gautam and Sitara at the airport. He smiled and waved at the paps with no starry tantrums in super cool casuals.

Mahesh Babu looked handsome as always in grey-coloured pants with a navy blue sweatshirt. He completed the look with comfy sneakers, a hat, and a luxe backpack. Last month, the superstar holidayed with his family in Switzerland and shared perfect pics on social media platforms.

Mahesh Babu's next SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas has recently been caught in rumours of getting shelved and problems on sets. However, on Thursday, the producer of the film, Naga Vamsi, dismissed all rumours and clarified not to believe any such things as the shoot is underway. He also confirmed that the first look of the film will be released on May 31, on the occasion of Krishna's birthday.

Check out Mahesh Babu's airport pics with his family here



Akhil Akkineni clicked at theatre to watch Agent

Akhil Akkineni was clicked this early morning at a theatre in Hyderabad. He joined the audience to watch the FDFS of his film Agent, which has been released today. The actor watched the film with fans and witnessed their reaction in the cinema halls. He looked sharp in a casual look with a white t-shirt and jeans.

The actor underwent a massive physical transformation for Agent and impressed the audience. Despite netizens hailing his performance, the film is receiving mixed reviews.

Nagarjuna pens heartfelt note to son Akhil for Agent's release

Akhil's father Nagarjuna took to Twitter and penned a sweet note to his boy as Agent releases today in the theatres. His note reads, "My dear son Akhil and a young colleague! Can't tell you how happy I am for your big release tomorrow. I've seen your good days and bad days as you toiled for #Agent. Everything you believed in and everything you worked for belongs to this moment. I am sure you always will respect your audience and continue carving a special place in their hearts with your craft.

Lots of love and good wishes from a proud father and a happy colleague, who only wants to see you push your boundaries and achieve great milestones in your life. Keep going #Wildsaale :)."



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Agent Twitter Review: Akhil Akkineni starrer, a hit or flop? Check out the audience's reaction