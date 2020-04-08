Mahesh Babu to join hands with Trivikram Srinivas yet again? Find out

Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, will be joining hands with Trivikram Srinivas yet again for his next film.

While Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are still basking in the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, it is being reported that the duo is all set to join hands again for their next venture. This comes amid media reports which suggested that Mahesh Babu has been going through the final draft of Geetha Govindam director Parasuram and that his next movie would be directed by Parasuram. While Sarileru Neekevvaru is a milestone for Tollywood cinema, this news got the fans of the megastar excited.

However, there has been no official word about the actor’s next film. Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Vamshi Paidipally directorial. Some media reports even suggested that the film will be a mafia-based story and that the Tollywood megastar will be playing dual roles in the film. Grapevine had that the film will be similar to that of Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth’s megahit hit 1995 Tamil film Baasha.

Amid all of these reports, hearsay has that Mahesh Babu has been holding talks with debutantes for his next film. The actor apparently had met with young directors and listened to their stories. Venky Kudumula is one of the young directors who met Mahesh Babu. While every day there are new reports about Mahesh Babu’s next film, we have to wait till the official announcement to know who will get to direct SSMB 27.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :India Today

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More