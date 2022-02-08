Mahesh Babu to join the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata from February 12 ?

Fans of superstar Mahesh Babu are looking forward to see the actor alongside Keerthy Suresh in the commercial entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Fueling the excitement, Mahesh Babu is likely to join the sets of his upcoming film from February 12. The latest schedule of the film is presently underway.

Also, the first single from the film titled Kalaavathi will release on Valentine’s Day . Kalaavathi is the name of Keerthy Suresh’s character in the movie. The film marks the first time of on-screen pairing for Mahanati star Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu. The audience is waiting to see magic of the new pair on the big screen.

Mahesh Babu’s next has been directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the movie will get a theatrical release on May 12. R Madhi has done the cinematography for the film, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. Celebrated musician S Thaman has scored the melodies for the film.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most awaited movies at the moment.

Coming to Mahesh Babu’s other projects, the star will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli for the project tentatively titled SSMB29. The script for the film has been penned by K V Vijayendra Prasad and it is touted to be a jungle-based adventure. However, further details on the project are still under wrap. The fans are looking forward to this director-actor collaboration.