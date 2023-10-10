Mahesh Babu-Jr NTR extends heartfelt wishes to SS Rajamouli on RRR helmer's 50th birthday

Tollywood’s own superstar, Mahesh Babu has conveyed his heartfelt wishes and love for the brilliant filmmaker SS Rajamouli who is celebrating his 50th birthday today. The Guntur Kaaram fame took it to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, “Wishing you a happy birthday SS Rajamouli sir! Here's to many more years of your cinematic brilliance!” and Jr NTR wrote, “Happy Birthday Jakkana SS Rajamouli !! Sending lots of love…”

Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR’s tweet

The extraordinary and visionary director SS Rajamouli has given the Indian film fraternity not one but two outstanding blockbuster movies such as Bahubali and RRR, which not only surpassed any available box-office records but also traversed around the globe garnering global attention. The director was not only a fine craftsman who has always indulged in bringing out the best in a potential story but was also in-depth in presenting outstanding visuals in a highly commercial and grandeur manner.

It does add to the excitement that Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are soon to be collaborating for the actor’s 29th movie which is tentatively titled SSMB29, which was confirmed by writer and Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad. The film is expected to be a globe-trotting adventure movie that will reportedly feature Deepika Padukone in the lead role along with several other Hollywood actors. The pan-Indian film is currently in the pre-production phase, and it's been reported that Mahesh Babu will undergo a three-month training program as part of his preparation. It was earlier reported in exclusive detail that Mahesh Babu's role in SS Rajamouli's upcoming project draws inspiration from Lord Hanuman.

Future Line-ups

On the professional work front, Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for his next film with director Trivikram Srinivas in the film, Guntur Kaaram. This marks Mahesh Babu’s third film with Trivikaram after hits like Athadu and Khaleja.

RRR featured Jr NTR, he is also currently finishing up his work with Devara directed by Koratala Siva. Furthermore, Simhadri star is also going to be part of Prashant Neel’s next, after Salaar, and is soon making his Hindi debut film in War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan, helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

