Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Akkineni react to deadly coronavirus; Request fans to stay safe

Coronavirus, also called COVID 19 is spreading across the globe. Reportedly, China has witnessed more than three thousand deaths and it has slowly speed across the world. On the other hand, Italy has confirmed more than 3,000 positive cases along with more than 100 deaths. The deadly virus has spread India as well. Indians are currently in a state of fear and have been panicking over this deadly virus. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, South celebrities like Samantha Akkineni, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal took to social media to spread the awareness about the precautions that one should take to be safe from the coronavirus outbreak.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Safety always comes first. Do not panic and stay safe. #CoronaAlert." On the other hand, Kajal also tweeted, "Don't panic! Stay Safe. #CoronaAlert." South beauty Samantha Akkineni also took to Instagram recently and shared a message of washing hands timely. Meanwhile, Baahubali star Prabhas has travelled to Europe for the shooting of his upcoming romantic drama. The actor was spotted wearing the safety face mask at the airport as he was heading to the other country.

Safety always comes first. Do not panic and stay safe.#CoronaAlert pic.twitter.com/kb0TplHYLV — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 4, 2020

According to media reports, A total of 107 people have now died in Italy, where there is Europe's largest coronavirus outbreak.

Even celebrities are concerned with the widespread of a deadly virus and are taking all the precautions while travelling to other countries.

Here's a picture of Prabhas while he was spotted at Hyderabad airport:

