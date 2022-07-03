Mahesh Babu on Kamal Haasan led Vikram's success: It was one of the proudest moments for me as a fan

Kamal Haasan's action entertainer Vikram is being lauded by every section of society. As a matter of fact, many celebrities have also praised the film on social media. Joining the bandwagon, Mahesh Babu also took to Instagram and wrote a series of tweets applauding the movie. The superstar penned, "#Vikram... Blockbuster Cinema!! A New-Age cult classic!! @Dir_Lokesh would love to catch up with you and discuss the entire process of Vikram! Mind-bending…Sensational stuff brother."

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata star further said, "Scintillating performances by @VijaySethuOffl & #FahadhFaasil. Acting cannot get better than this! Wow! @anirudhofficial What a musical score! Your best ever! It's going to top my playlist for a long time...Shine on!"

Check out the post below:

In a special note addressed to Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu wrote, "And finally about the legend @ikamalhaasan...not qualified enough to comment about the acting All I can say is.. as your biggest fan, it was one of my proudest moments!! Congrats to you Sir and your wonderful team."

Penned and helmed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, the project has Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, along with Suriya in a special cameo as Rolex. This action drama reached cinema halls on 3rd June this year. Aside from raving reviews, the venture has also done tremendous business at the box office.

Now, the movie is headed for a worldwide OTT premiere on 8th July this year. The flick will be available in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu & Hindi.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu has taken a short break from work and is presently on a vacation with his family. Post returning, he will commence the shoot of his yet-to-be-titled drama, temporarily named SSMB28. Trivikram Srinivas will helm this much-anticipated film.

