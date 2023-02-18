Mahesh Babu keeps his airport look comfy yet basic as he returns from vacation in Switzerland; WATCH

Mahesh Babu is back in the city after enjoying a vacation in Switzerland. The actor was clicked at the Hyderabad airport in a stylish yet comfy look. He repeated his airport look this time, as he was clicked while going to Switzerland. He wore the same stylish jacket and pants and paired up with a baby pink sweatshirt. The superstar who always believes in comfy and basic also repeated his shoes and sunglasses but changed the cap to blue. Last time, when he got clicked while going to Switzerland with his wife Namrata, he opted for the same outfit. However, previously he wore a black sweatshirt with a jacket and pants.

Watch Mahesh Babu get clicked at the airport here:



Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrate 18th anniversary To celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar flew to Switzerland to spend quality time. On 10th February, the power couple celebrated 18 years of marital bliss. Commemorating the special day, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star took to his Instagram handle and dropped a romantic photo with his wife, along with the caption, "Us... A little crazy & a whole lot of love! 18 years together and forever to go! Happy anniversary NSG."



Upcoming films Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu has joined forces with director Trivikram Srinivas for the project tentatively titled SSMB28. The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. He will be seen sharing screen space with Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde in the much-awaited drama. Actress Sreeleela will also be seen playing a key character in the film. Billed to be an out-and-out commercial entertainer, the film's technical crew has Anbu-Arivu on board as the action choreographer. Music is composed by S Thaman. The Spyder actor is expected to continue shooting for the yet-to-be-titled drama till February end. The film is planned to release in August 2023. After that, he will commence work for SS Rajamouli's SSMB29.

