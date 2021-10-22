Mahesh Babu & Keerthy Suresh pose with their fans amidst Sarkaru Vaari Paata shoot in Spain; PHOTOS

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata shoot in Spain. As we all know, Mahesh Babu enjoys a strong fan base across the globe. His fans didn't leave the opportunity of being clicked with him while he was shooting for the film. A few photos of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh posing with their fans in an international country have surfaced on social media.

One can see, Keerthy is looking pretty in ethnic wear as she poses with a fan there amidst the shoot. The power of their pan India audience base is clearly evident through these photos. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the much-awaited Telugu films, being helmed by Parasuram. After wrapping up Dubai and Hyderabad schedules, the team is now shooting for the film in Spain.

Check out Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's latest photos below:

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautam, Sitara have also joined Mahesh Babu in Spain for their holiday.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainments. The much-awaited film is scheduled to release in theatres for Sankranthi, 2022.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has joined hands with Trivikram Srinivas for the actor's 28th film. The makers have zeroed in on Meenakshi Chowdhary to play one of the female leads in the movie.