Mahesh Babu & Keerthy Suresh’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Associate director Kumar Vatti passes away due to COVID 19

After being an associate for Parasuram’s films namely Yuvatha, Anjaneyulu, Sarocharu and so on, Kumar Vatti made his directorial debut with the film Maa Abbayi with Sree Vishnu as the male lead.

In yet another shocking turn of events, Tollywood director Kumar Vatti passed away due to COVID 19 on Thursday. He made his directorial debut with the 2017 film Maa Abbayi. He was 39 when he breathed his last. The news was revealed by director Venu Udugula of Needi Naadi Oke Katha and Virata Parvam fame. Sharing the news, the director expressed how the director’s sudden demise made him feel extremely sad.

After being an associate for Parasuram’s films namely Yuvatha, Anjaneyulu, Sarocharu and so on, Kumar Vatti made his directorial debut with the film Maa Abbayi with Sree Vishnu as the male lead. Kumar Vatti was born and brought up in Andra Pradesh’s Narasannapeta. After he tested positive for COVID 19, the filmmaker was admitted to a Hyderabad-based private hospital. Though he received medical assistance for days together, he did not recover from the illness and he breathed his last on Thursday.

See the Tweet here:

అమానవీయ రాజకీయ సందర్బాన , ఈ నేలనేలంతా వల్లకాడై ,వలపోత చరిత్రని మిగిలుస్తోంది. మన పుణ్య భూమి ముఖ చిత్రం పై ఒక్కో మరణం ఒక్కో విషాద వాఖ్యముగా పరివ్యాప్తమవుతుంది . కరోనతో దూరమైన ఆత్మీయుడు ,దర్శకుడు కుమార్ వట్టి కి దు:ఖ విచలిత నేత్రాలతో ఆల్విదా! @vatti_kumar pic.twitter.com/Zz6C2MSYgr — v e n u u d u g u l a (@venuudugulafilm) April 30, 2021

Also Read: Mahesh Babu urges fans to follow rules & help nation during COVID 19 second wave; Thanks the frontline workers

The director was reportedly working as an associate for Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. The news of Kumar Vatti’s death has sent shock waves across the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is to be noted that the makers of the film recently started the second shooting schedule after wrapping up the first one in Dubai a few months back. Mahesh Babu recently announced that he is observing self quarantine as his personal hairstylist tested positive for COVID 19.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×