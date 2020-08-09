Mahesh Babu kicks off birthday by planting saplings in his backyard; Challenges Jr NTR, Vijay & Shruti Haasan

Mahesh Babu has started his birthday on a great note by planting saplings in his backyard. After Prabhas, Samantha and Rashmika Mandanna, Mahesh Babu has taken a part in this initiative.

Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu celebrates his 45th birthday today and fans are showering him with warm wishes on social media. Many celebrities like Samantha Akkineni, Jr NTR and others wished Mahesh Babu on Twitter. Meanwhile, the superstar has started his birthday on a great note by planting saplings in his backyard. After Prabhas, Samantha and Rashmika Mandanna, Mahesh Babu has taken a part in this initiative and it couldn't have been better than his birthday to spread awareness about it.

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a video of him planting saplings in his backyard. He further passed Green Indian challenge to Jr NTR, Vijay and Shruti Haasan. Mahesh Babu wrote, "There couldn't be a better way to celebrate my birthday #GreenIndiaChallenge‬...I pass this on to @jrntr, Vijay & @shrutzhaasan. Let the chain continue and transcend boundaries... I request all of you to support the cause. One step towards a greener world!‬ Thanks to @mpsantoshtrs garu for taking the initiative. #HaraHaiTohBharaHai."

Check Mahesh Babu's video below:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. The motion poster of the film was released today and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. The highlight of the motion poster is the BGM by Thaman and a rupee coin being tossed by Mahesh Babu.

Check it out below:

