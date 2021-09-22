Mahesh Babu lauds Love Story & says movie on dance is rare in Telugu; Naga Chaitanya thankful for kind words

Naga Chaitanya is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Love Story with Sai Pallavi, directed by Sekhar Kammula titled Love Story. Recently the trailer was released and has been receiving accolades from everyone. Seems like the Superstar of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu is impressed too.

The Bharat Ane Nenu star took to social media and appreciated Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's romantic entertainer. The actor wrote in the tweet, A film centered around dance... quite rare in Telugu cinema! Can't wait to catch this one in the theatres. All the best team #LoveStory!”

Naga Chaitanya reacted to Mahesh Babu's kind words towards his film and said "Thank you @maheshbabu garu."

Earlier, even his wife Samantha, dad Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati and others praised the trailer of Love Story. Naga Chaitanya plays the role of a Zumba trainer who aspires to grow big in his profession and Sai Pallavi is seen as an ambitious small-town girl who is on a job hunt. Their chemistry looks fresh and is real, which is another factor why fans are loving it.

Love Story also stars Rajeev Kanakala, Eswari Rao, Devayani, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali. The film is bankrolled by Asian Cinemas and Amigos Creations respectively, in association with Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Pawan C.H. is composing the music. Love Story is slated to release in theatres on September 24, 2021.