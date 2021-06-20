Mahesh Babu lauds Nani's music video for frontline workers Daree Leda; Says 'full of heart'

Superstar Mahesh Babu praises Nani's music video for frontline workers Daree leda starring Satyadev and Roopa Koduvayur as doctors.

Daree Leda, a musical video, which pays tribute to the frontline workers and healthcare officials, presented by Nani in association with Chai Busket is trending on social media. The special video features Uma Maheshwara Urga Roopasya actors Satyadev and Roopa Koduvayur as the lead actors, playing the role of doctors. While the video is already trending, Mahesh Babu joined the bandwagon to laud the efforts of Nani and the team.

Superstar Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and appreciated the efforts of Nani. He called it a beautiful way to pay tribute to the frontline workers and said, “A beautiful way to pay tribute to our frontline workers! It’s full of heart and filled mine. Amazing gesture and work by @nameisnani and team @chaibisket”

Reacting to Mahesh Babu's praise, the Tuck Jagadish actor wrote, "Thank you sir .. your words will take the song to many more hearts and we can’t ask for more .. means a lot."



Satyadev plays a professional pulmonologist while Roopa, plays a general physician. Directed by Sumanth Prabhas, the music video truly shows the difficulties doctors have faced during the pandemic, both in their personal and professional lives. Nani presented the music video under Wall Poster Cinema, which also happens to be his first music video.

