Mahesh Babu to launch his new digital streaming platform; to produce original films under the new banner?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu is all set to announce the launch of his new digital streaming platform. Earlier there were reports that the south star has signed a deal with an existing OTT platform, and will be making original content for them. But, now the Bharat Ane Nenu actor has decided to launch his own independent OTT platform. The latest news update also states that the first project under the new banner will be a film with south actor Adivi Sesh. The actor featured in films like Evaru alongside Regina Cassandra, Goodachari and Kshanam.

The news reports further add that Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar has reportedly finalized a few scripts and will begin work soon, after making a formal announcement about the digital streaming platform. On the work front, the south star delivered a hit in Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film saw Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Mahesh Babu will reportedly star in Geetha Govindam director's upcoming film. The south director Parasuram reportedly dropped his film with Naga Chaitanya to work on a script for the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor.

Now, all eyes are on the Pokiri actor, to see when he makes a formal announcement about his digital streaming platforms. The news reports also state that the south actor will be seen in some interesting projects coming up in the future. Currently, the actor is spending quality time along with his family amid the lockdown.

