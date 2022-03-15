Mahesh Babu launches Mishan Impossible trailer; Witness the preview of Taapsee Pannu's edge of the seat thrill

Superstar Mahesh Babu launched the trailer of Taapsee Pannu-led Mishan Impossible. Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor also wished the team for their recent outing. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya maker Swaroop RSJ has helmed this project bankrolled by the production house Matinee Entertainment.

The trailer shows Taapsee Pannu as an investigative journalist and she is quoted saying, 'A corrupt politician is habituated to the cycle of arrest, influence, and bail.' When she and her team hit a wall with their story, they turn to three kids who try to capture India’s Most Wanted Criminal Dawood Ibrahim to become rich in a short time. How they completed this next-to-impossible mission forms crux of the movie. These kids are an added boon to the film and bring a certain freshness to the narrative. The trailer reflects all the ingredients of a complete entertainer packed with action and suspense. This film based on a real-life event has been wonderfully written by Swaroop RSJ.

Check out the trailer below:

Deepak Yeragara is responsible for the cinematography and Mark K Robin has rendered the background score for Taapsee Pannu's next. Meanwhile, Ravi Teja Girijala is the editor for the venture. Mishan Impossible is slated for a theatrical release on April 1st this year.

In the meantime, Mahesh Babu is all set to captivate the silver screens yet again with his romantic comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata with National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram, this much-discussed film will reach the theatres on 12 May.