Mahesh Babu leaves all drooling with his new rugged look in stubble & long hair; See monochrome PHOTO
Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and dropped a monochrome picture in a new rugged look with a stubble and long hair.
Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and posted a monochrome picture in a new rugged look with a stubble and long hair. This latest post was captioned, "Loving this new vibe...".
Check out the picture below:
Credits: Mahesh Babu Instagram
