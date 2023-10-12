Mahesh Babu leaves wife Namrata Shirodkar speechless with his latest photo; SEE HERE

Mahesh Babu is one of the fittest actors in the Telugu film industry, and he often inspires his fans and followers with his workout videos and photos. The 48-year-old actor recently shared a black-and-white photo he took during a rigorous gym session. However, what caught our attention was wife Namrata Shirodkar’s comment on it.

The monochrome photo shows Mahesh lifting dumbbells, which highlights his triceps. He can also be seen flaunting his long hair, tied back with a band to keep it away from his face. Mahesh Babu's consistent fitness routine and well-balanced diet have played a pivotal role in maintaining his healthy physique over the years and the latest photo is proof.

Sharing his workout photo, Guntur Kaaram actor write, "Nothing is ever black & white when it comes to hard work... shaping it up!!."

Namrata Shirodkar commented, "Speechless" with fire emojis.

Mahesh Babu is known for his rigorous workout routine, and he often shares posts from his fitness diary with fans. A few weeks ago, he had shared a selfie of himself with his trainers from the gym. He captioned the photo, "The Beast recipe." The picture also had board listed the actor's fitness regimen, workout sessions, and exercises, with cheat days on Saturday and Sunday.

Mahesh Babu is currently working on his upcoming film, Guntur Kaaram, with director Trivikram Srinivas. After a decade apart, the actor and director reunite in this film, which is set to be released on January 12, 2024, to coincide with the Sankranthi festival.

Mahesh Babu has also teamed up with director SS Rajamouli, provisionally titled SSMB29. The pre-production work for the film has already started, and Mahesh Babu will reportedly spend three months training in a workshop for the role.

