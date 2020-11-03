Mahesh Babu to likely collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas as the latter narrates him a script

The news reports further go on to add that the Bharat Ane Nenu actor is very impressed by the script and wants to start work on the film without any delays.

The latest news reports about the Telugu star Mahesh Babu state that filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas has narrated the actor a script. The news reports further go on to add that the Bharat Ane Nenu actor is very impressed by the script and wants to start work on the film without any delays. Previously it was reported how the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director wants to collaborate with the Jr NTR for a film. The news reports also add that Jr NTR will complete work on the SS Rajamouli film called RRR and then move on to start work on the film with Trivikram Srinivas.

The RRR actor Jr NTR has previously worked with director Trivikram Srinivas on the blockbuster film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Now, the lead actor Jr NTR has to wrap up RRR first only then he can go ahead with his next film. There is a strong buzz in the film industry that Mahesh Babu wants to start his work on the script narrated by the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director. The Telugu actor is riding high on the success of his recent hit film, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The film was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The film also featured the gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna. The film featured the lead actor Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army officer named Major Ajay Krishna. The actor will play the lead role in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata with director Parasuram.

