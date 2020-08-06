Mahesh Babu looks dapper in an all black avatar in the still and brings back fond memories of Srimanthudu

The southern actor Mahesh Babu looks dapper in an all-black avatar. The still from the Koratala Siva directorial will bring back all the fond memories of the blockbuster starring Mahesh Babu.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu's still from Srimanthudu will bring back all the fond memories of the super hit film. The southern actor Mahesh Babu looks dapper in an all-black avatar. The still from the Koratala Siva directorial will bring back all the fond memories of the blockbuster starring Mahesh Babu. On the work front, Mahesh Babu is basking in the glory of his recent success Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film was helmed by southern director Anil Ravipudi. The film did tremendous business on box office. The fans and film audiences loved every aspect of the film.

The fans and followers of the southern actor Mahesh Babu are eagerly looking forward to the actor's next film. The Telugu actor Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace southern director Parasuram. The director is known for his blockbuster film, Geetha Govindam. This film had Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to see what the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has to offer to the fans. The southern drama will reportedly feature the lead actor in a challenging role.

The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata recently released the first look poster of the film. The first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata sees Mahesh Babu in a rugged look. The Telugu star is seen with a one-rupee tattoo and an ear piercing in his first look poster.

