Mahesh Babu looks dashing in new clean shaven look & THIS selfie with his kids proves he is ageing backwards
There is no doubt Mahesh Babu is one of the dashing actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor has earned a massive fan following not only for his powerful roles in the films but also for his charming personality. His crazy fan following is no less even among the Hindi audience. Mahesh Babu might be in his 40s, but he continues to defy age on-screen as well as off-screen. Namrata Shirodkar recently shared a picture of Mahesh Babu taking a selfie with their kids- Gautam and Sitara. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "My clan is retiring for the night ...good nite people."
On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Anil Ravipudi’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor is yet to make an official announcement about his next film. However, according to media reports, the superstar will team up with SS Rajamouli and Geetha Govindam director Parasuram for his upcoming projects.
