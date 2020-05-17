Mahesh Babu looks dashing in new clean shaven look & THIS selfie with his kids proves he is ageing backwards

Namrata Shirodkar recently shared a picture of Mahesh Babu taking a selfie with their kids- Gautam and Sitara. However, fans can't stop gushing about his new look.

There is no doubt Mahesh Babu is one of the dashing actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor has earned a massive fan following not only for his powerful roles in the films but also for his charming personality. His crazy fan following is no less even among the Hindi audience. Mahesh Babu might be in his 40s, but he continues to defy age on-screen as well as off-screen. Namrata Shirodkar recently shared a picture of Mahesh Babu taking a selfie with their kids- Gautam and Sitara. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "My clan is retiring for the night ...good nite people."

However, fans can't stop gushing about Mahesh Babu's new clean-shaven look. One can see in the picture, the superstar looking charming as ever in his new look amid lockdown and is surely ageing backwards. Usually, the actor is seen sporting a thick beard in his films. It is only during holidays that Mahesh Babu decides to go clean-shave and maintain a subtle look. Amid lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, fans are getting to see a new side of the superstar. Meanwhile, former Miss India, Namrata Shirodkar is blissfully happy as she shared about Mahesh Babu spending a lot of time now with kids at home. Talking to Pinkvilla, she said, "Kids see a lot of him now and they are making the most of it."



View this post on Instagram My clan is retiring for the night good nite people #lockdownlife #staysafe A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on May 16, 2020 at 12:12pm PDT

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Anil Ravipudi’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor is yet to make an official announcement about his next film. However, according to media reports, the superstar will team up with SS Rajamouli and Geetha Govindam director Parasuram for his upcoming projects.

