Mahesh Babu looks dashing as a police officer in this throwback still from Aagadu; Take a look

The actor Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans and film audiences are always eager to watch the star on the big screen. The actor was last seen in the film titled Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film had Mahesh Babu essaying the role of an Army officer. The throwback picture of the Telugu actor sees him in a police officer's look. Mahesh Babu looks dashing in his tough police officer avatar.

This throwback photo of the actor will surely prove to be a delight for his fans and followers. The actor has been sharing candid videos and pictures from his routine life on his Instagram account. The actor was spending quality time with his family during the lockdown period. The fans and followers of the Telugu star were happy to see the actor with his family as he is known to be a busy actor in the film industry. Now, the fans of Mahesh Babu are eagerly waiting for his next film which is Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by well-known director Parasuram.

The director is known for his super hit film called Geetha Govindam starring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Now, all focus in on the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The first look poster of the Parasuram film was unveiled in May 31. The makers also recently released the film's first motion poster featuring Mahesh Babu.

