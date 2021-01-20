  1. Home
Mahesh Babu looks decades younger than his age as he flaunts his glowing skin in THIS latest photo

Mahesh Babu possed for a stunning selfie where he was seen flaunting his glowing skin and looked decades younger than his actual age.
Mumbai
Mahesh Babu looks decades younger than his age as he flaunts his glowing skin in THIS latest photo
When it comes to engaging fans on social media, Tollywood star Mahesh Babu has always been at the top of the game. Be it his casual photos with his family and friends or his professional photo shoots, the superstar has always made sure that he keeps his followers on social media entertained and engaged. During one such occasion, Mahesh Babu shared a photo with his skin care specialist and his dapper looks in the latest photo will make one fall for him all over again.

In the photo, he was seen in a blue tee and grinning while posing for the selfie. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. On the birthday of Keerthy Suresh, the makers announced that she will be playing the leading lady in the film. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew of the film soon.

See the photo here:

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal shares natural skin and hair ingredients that she swears by and work wonders for her

He was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. Popular director SS Rajamouli stated in an interview that his next film will have Mahesh Babu in the lead role. While he is busy with the shooting of his next film RRR, it is expected that more details about his film with Mahesh Babu will be announced soon.

