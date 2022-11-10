Mahesh Babu looks fit and fab as he sweats out in the gym for the second schedule of SSMB28

Mahesh Babu is one of the most good-looking actors from the South. Even at 47, he makes young actors run for their money with his fit physique and boyish charm that he flaunts on screen. The actor is very particular about his fitness lifestyle and always makes a point to sweat out hard, after vacations and before his shooting schedule to look fit and fab. The actor star wife Namrata Shirodkar has now shared a pic of him from the gym. Mahesh Babu is seen doing lunges with dumbbells as his fitness trainer Minash Gabriel guides him. The actor is seen flaunting his biceps and looks supercharged. Also, his latest avatar in long tresses and a beard is winning hearts among the audiences. The pic has been trending since last night on social media.

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's pic from gym here:

Mahesh Babu's vacay with his family Before hitting the gym, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor was on a long holiday with his wife and kids in London. Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share a few pictures from their mini vacation in London. On October 31, He and his family members returned to Hyderabad after having a fun time in London.