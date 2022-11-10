Mahesh Babu looks fit and fab as he sweats out in the gym for the second schedule of SSMB28
Mahesh Babu's latest workout pic, shared by his wife Namrata as he is all set to begin the second schedule of his upcoming film of SSMB28 has taken internet by fire.
Mahesh Babu is one of the most good-looking actors from the South. Even at 47, he makes young actors run for their money with his fit physique and boyish charm that he flaunts on screen. The actor is very particular about his fitness lifestyle and always makes a point to sweat out hard, after vacations and before his shooting schedule to look fit and fab. The actor star wife Namrata Shirodkar has now shared a pic of him from the gym.
Mahesh Babu is seen doing lunges with dumbbells as his fitness trainer Minash Gabriel guides him. The actor is seen flaunting his biceps and looks supercharged. Also, his latest avatar in long tresses and a beard is winning hearts among the audiences. The pic has been trending since last night on social media.
Take a look at Mahesh Babu's pic from gym here:
Mahesh Babu's vacay with his family
Before hitting the gym, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor was on a long holiday with his wife and kids in London. Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share a few pictures from their mini vacation in London. On October 31, He and his family members returned to Hyderabad after having a fun time in London.
Mahesh Babu to resume SSMB28 shoot
The second schedule of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s SSMB28 is set to commence by the end of this month or early next month. The fitness training is right for that. The actor likes to fit perfectly into the character every time before he commences shooting for his films. Also, Mahesh had been out of action for a month after calling off the film's shooting after his mother, Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, passed away.
He has joined forces with Trivikram Srinivas after a long gap of 12 long after delivering blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the female lead in the film. The superstar previously worked together with the Radhe Shyam actress in the 2019 movie, Maharshi.
Following SSMB28, Mahesh Babu will be seen leading RRR director SS Rajamouli's yet-to-be-titled drama