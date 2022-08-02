Mahesh Babu looks handsome in beard in new PIC from Switzerland as his son Gautam turns cameraman
Mahesh Babu's son Gautam turns cameraman and clicks his dad in a raw bearded look.
Superstar Mahesh Babu was recently clicked by his son Gautam in a new bearded look. The ensemble was completed with sweatshirt and pants in the picture captured in Switzerland. Sharing the still, his wife Namrata wrote on Instagram, "our in-house paparazzi!"
Check out the picture below
Credits: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!