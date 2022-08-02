Mahesh Babu looks handsome in beard in new PIC from Switzerland as his son Gautam turns cameraman

Mahesh Babu's son Gautam turns cameraman and clicks his dad in a raw bearded look.

Mahesh Babu's new bearded avatar
Mahesh Babu looks handsome in beard in new PIC from Switzerland as his son Gautam turns cameraman
Superstar Mahesh Babu was recently clicked by his son Gautam in a new bearded look. The ensemble was completed with sweatshirt and pants in the picture captured in Switzerland. Sharing the still, his wife Namrata wrote on Instagram, "our in-house paparazzi!"

Check out the picture below

