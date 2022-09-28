Devastated Mahesh Babu performs the last rites of his mother Indira Devi
Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi breathed her last on September 28. The actor was inconsolable during the last rites.
Mahesh Babu was clicked as he performed the last rites of his mother Indira Devi, who passed away today in Hyderabad. The actor looks heartbroken with this huge loss and was inconsolable during the last rites of his mother. He is extremely close to his mother and loved her the most. Many celebs from the industry attended the last rites.
According to reports, Indira Devi had been unwell for the past few weeks and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. She breathed her last at 4 am today, September 28. The family shared a statement that read, "Shri Ghattamaneni Indira Devi , the wife of Superstar Krishna and mother of Superstar Mahesh Babu passed away today morning. Today from 9.00AM,her body will be kept at the Padmalaya studio for people to visit & later the last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthan. #IndiraDevi."
Take a look at the pics below:
Mahesh Babu is a mama's boy. He never misses a moment to flaunt love for his mom, be it on birthdays, mother's day on social media platforms, or thanking her for his life at every movie event. Indira Devi married Krishna in 1984 and has five children including Mahesh Babu, and Ramesh Babu, who passed away this year in January and daughters Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini.
Before the funeral, Indira Devi's mortal was kept at Padmalaya Studio for public homage and many celebs paid their last respects. Many Tollywood celebs like Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagarjuna, Lakshmi Manchu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, directors Trivikram Srinivas and Siva Koratala among many others attended the last rites of Indira Devi at the superstar’s house in Hyderabad.
