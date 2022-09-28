Devastated Mahesh Babu performs the last rites of his mother Indira Devi

Mahesh Babu was clicked as he performed the last rites of his mother Indira Devi, who passed away today in Hyderabad. The actor looks heartbroken with this huge loss and was inconsolable during the last rites of his mother. He is extremely close to his mother and loved her the most. Many celebs from the industry attended the last rites.

According to reports, Indira Devi had been unwell for the past few weeks and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. She breathed her last at 4 am today, September 28. The family shared a statement that read, "Shri Ghattamaneni Indira Devi , the wife of Superstar Krishna and mother of Superstar Mahesh Babu passed away today morning. Today from 9.00AM,her body will be kept at the Padmalaya studio for people to visit & later the last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthan. #IndiraDevi."