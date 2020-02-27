Mahesh Babu looks impeccable in casuals as gets spotted at the Hyderabad airport; See Photos

Mahesh Babu was spotted at Hyderabad airport, where he was seen in an all casual look. The actor will be next seen in SSMB 27, which will be a gangster based story.

Mahesh Babu, who is currently basking in the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, was spotted at the Hyderabad airport. In the pictures, the Tollywood megastar can be seen in a casual look, as he paired up a blue checkered shirt and a pair of blue denims. The actor was last seen in the Tollywood blockbuster Sarileru Neekevvaru. As per the latest reports, the film minted more than Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. The film hit the big screens alongside Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, locking horns with the Allu Arjun starrer.

Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Vamshi Paidipally directorial, tentatively titled SSMB 27. While no more details of the film have been revealed yet, hearsay has that SSMB 27 will be a mafia-based story. There are also several reports, which suggest that the film will have Mahesh Babu playing dual roles, and in one role, he will be seen as a gangster. SSMB 27 will be similar to that of Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth’s megahit hit 1995 Tamil film Baasha.

SSMB 27 will mark the second collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally. Currently, the film’s pre-production work is happening at a brisk pace. Grapevine has that music director S Thaman will be roped in to compose music for the film and the makers have still not finalised the technical crew for the film. The film will also mark the second collaboration of Thaman and Mahesh Babu.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More