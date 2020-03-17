Mahesh Babu looks unrecognizable in this RARE childhood photo & it will surely bring a smile on your face

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

While scrolling through Instagram's feed, we have come across a rare childhood picture of Mahesh Babu. He looks completely unrecognizable in the picture.

Mahesh Babu is currently hogging the limelight owing to the success of his latest release Sarileru Neekevaru. The superstar enjoys a massive fan following all over the country and the reasons are quite obvious. His good looks are enough to make ladies fall head over heels for him. Moreover, Mahesh Babu has displayed his acting prowess in almost every movie he has acted in. The Bharat Ane Nenu actor is also known for his simplicity, suave personality and humble nature.

While speaking of this, we have come across a rare childhood picture of Mahesh Babu which is unmissable. The way in which he flashes his innocent smile in the picture is simply adorable and grabs everyone’s attention. Clad in a pink shirt and brown pants, Mahesh Babu is seen posing with another man in the picture. Although he looks unrecognizable in the same, we can figure out that the actor’s childhood smile is as beaming as it is now!

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the movie which has been tentatively titled SSMB 27. If media reports are to be believed, it is a mafia-based story in which the actor will be seen playing dual roles. It is going to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. This is the second time that the actor-director duo has collaborated together for a movie. The music for SSMB 27 will be composed by Thaman.

