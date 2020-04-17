Mahesh Babu makes most of his quarantine time alongside son Gautam with a game night; Watch Video

Telugu star Mahesh Babu shared a video on his Instagram account wherein he is enjoying a game night alongside son Gautam during the quarantine period.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu shared a video on his Instagram account wherein he is enjoying a game night alongside son Gautam during the quarantine period. The actor is seen enjoying playing games with his son Gautam at home, amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The Bharat Ane Nenu actor looks like he is having a lot of fun on his game night with Gautam and is seen giving him some friendly competition. On the work front, the Telugu star has delivered a mega-blockbuster, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The southern drama was helmed by director Anil Ravipudi.

The Mahesh Babu starrer also featured the stunning diva Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru featured, the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor as an Army Officer named Major Ajay Krishna. The fans and followers of the Maharshi actor loved the film and gave it a thundering response. The south flick did exceedingly well at the box office. Mahesh Babu who featured in films like Spyder and Aagadu will reportedly feature in a film by director Parasuram. As per the latest news reports, the director is working on the film's script.

Check out Mahesh Babu's post:

News reports, further add that the director has now dropped his film with Naga Chaitanya, to work alongside, the Pokiri actor. The fans are very excited and curious at the same time to know what the film, with Mahesh Babu in the lead and Parasuram as the director. The director is known for his film Geetha Govindam with Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's major throwback moment with son Gautam is too adorable to miss)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×