Mahesh Babu makes special appeal to fans for his birthday; Urges them to participate in Green India Challenge

Superstar of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu will be celebrating his 46th birthday (August 9). This time due to the pandemic, Mahesh Babu urged his fans to avoid social gatherings and asked them to plant three saplings if they want to celebrate or shower love towards him on his birthday. Green India Challenge is an initiative to protect the earth, began by Santosh Kumar.

It is well-known fact that the Green India Challenge initiative has been going in full swing since last year. From Prabhas to Thalapathy Vijay everyone participated to plant a sapling. Fans of the Superstar usually celebrate this special day by organizing charity events, donation camps, bike rallies, cakes and music. This time due to the pandemic, Mahesh Babu urged his fans to avoid social gatherings and made a special request

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of the Green Indian Challenge with a note, which has been signed by him. The actor wrote in the caption, "It always humbles me... All the things you do to celebrate the love you have for me. This year, I have a special request. I urge you all to plant 3 saplings each on my birthday to support the #GreenIndiaChallenge. Tag me in your posts so I can see them too! :)"

Fans always accept the special request Mahesh Babu urges them to do every year. Last year, he urged his fans to donate plasma blood as his birthday gift and tons of people came forward and made it successfully. This year, it is yet to be seen if fans will make the Green Indian challenge successful too.