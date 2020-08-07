  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mahesh Babu makes a special request to his fans ahead of his birthday & thanks them for blessings and love

Ahead of his birthday, Mahesh Babu has requested his fans to stay at home and avoid any social gatherings on August 9.
24620 reads Mumbai
Mahesh Babu makes a special request to his fans ahead of his birthday & thanks them for blessings and loveMahesh Babu makes a special request to his fans ahead of his birthday & thanks them for blessings and love
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Superstar  Mahesh Babu will be celebrating his birthday on August 9 and his fans can't keep calm. This year, the actor will be celebrating his birthday with his family at home due to COVID-19. The actor also requested his fans to stay at home and avoid any social gatherings on August 9. He wrote, "A kind request to all my fans.....I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe." 

Mahesh Babu's birthday is celebrated no less than a festival by his fans every year. However, this time due to a global pandemic, the actor urged everyone to strictly keep it only till social media. Meanwhile, the makers of the upcoming film, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ are planning to make a new announcement on Mahesh Babu's birthday. However, nothing is official yet. Directed by ‘Geetha Govindam’ fame Parasuram, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what in stores for them. 

Check out Mahesh Babu's Twitter post below: 

Also Read: Mahesh Babu is horrified to see Beirut explosion; Samantha Akkineni sends prayers and thoughts to victims 

Meanwhile, music composer Thaman S recently took to Twitter and shared a countdown for Mahesh Babu's birthday. Fans are expecting a surprise number by him to be released on his birthday.

He wrote, "Get ready for the surprise from #SarkaruVaariPaata. #SSMBBdayTrendOnAug8th #MaheshBabu #HBDMaheshBabu." (sic)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Get ready for the surprise from #SarkaruVaariPaata. #SSMBBdayTrendOnAug8th #MaheshBabu #HBDMaheshBabu

A post shared by Shreyas Media (@shreyasgroup) on

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement