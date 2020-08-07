Mahesh Babu makes a special request to his fans ahead of his birthday & thanks them for blessings and love

Ahead of his birthday, Mahesh Babu has requested his fans to stay at home and avoid any social gatherings on August 9.

Superstar Mahesh Babu will be celebrating his birthday on August 9 and his fans can't keep calm. This year, the actor will be celebrating his birthday with his family at home due to COVID-19. The actor also requested his fans to stay at home and avoid any social gatherings on August 9. He wrote, "A kind request to all my fans.....I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe."

Mahesh Babu's birthday is celebrated no less than a festival by his fans every year. However, this time due to a global pandemic, the actor urged everyone to strictly keep it only till social media. Meanwhile, the makers of the upcoming film, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ are planning to make a new announcement on Mahesh Babu's birthday. However, nothing is official yet. Directed by ‘Geetha Govindam’ fame Parasuram, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what in stores for them.

Check out Mahesh Babu's Twitter post below:

A kind request to all my fans pic.twitter.com/UnAzeYPUBQ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 7, 2020

Meanwhile, music composer Thaman S recently took to Twitter and shared a countdown for Mahesh Babu's birthday. Fans are expecting a surprise number by him to be released on his birthday.

He wrote, "Get ready for the surprise from #SarkaruVaariPaata. #SSMBBdayTrendOnAug8th #MaheshBabu #HBDMaheshBabu." (sic)

