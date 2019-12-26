Mahesh Babu is a man with a golden heart and this video from a fan meet is a proof

The Telugu star, Mahesh Babu is known for keeping lowkey profile and his latest video, shared by Namrata Shirodkar is winning hearts. Namrata took to Instagram and shared a video of Mahesh Babu stepping out of his car as he heads to meet his fans.

Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Life in the fast lane !! Fan meet in progress!! Super fans super happy." The way Mahesh Babu walks with a calm demeanour and waves to his fans thereby proving he is a man with a golden heart. Meanwhile, the superstar is gearing up for his grand next Sarileru Neekevvaru. Starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to release during Sankranthi 2020. The makers of the film have kick-started with the promotions and a grand pre-release event will be hosted on January 5.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna recently wrapped up the dubbing session for the film. Before heading to Rome for the shooting of her next, Rashmika took to Twitter and shared the same with her fans. Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars actress Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj in key roles. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the music for the film is been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

