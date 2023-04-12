Mahesh Babu, Namrata, Gautam and Sitara pose with 'so much love' for family PIC from Paris vacation

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids, Gautam and Sitara are currently holidaying in Paris. The former actress is sharing glimpses of their fun vacation and they are pure goals. Today, she shared a perfect family pic from their vacation and captioned 'so much love.' Before this, the family was in Switzerland for vacation.

In the pic, Mahesh Babu, Gautam, Sitara and her friend can be seen posing for a selfie as Namrata clicked. While the actor is seen looking handsome as always in casual attire, his son looks no different. Mahesh Babu and his family often go on vacations and spend quality time together.

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's family pic from Paris vacation



Namrata Shirodkar gives glimpses of their vacations

She also gave a sneak peek into their vacation with fun memories of her kids and captioned, "Back in Paris, where every corner tells a story."

Before returning to Paris, Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara were holidaying in their favourite destination Switzerland with Shilpa Shirodkar. A few days ago, she shared a post on her Instagram handle offering a sneak peek of her Switzerland diaries. In the caption, she wrote, "In Switzerland, everything is prettier, calmer and wiser."

Professional front

Mahesh Babu will next be seen in an upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas. SSMB28 marks Mahesh Babu‘s third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas after blockbuster hits ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’. They are teaming up after 12 years. The upcoming film features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and Sreeleela in a key role. S Thaman is the music composer. SSMB28 will release in theatres on the 13th of January 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

After this, he will commence work for his next with RRR director SS Rajamouli's SSMB29. According to sources close to the development, Mahesh Babu’s character in SS Rajamouli’s next is inspired by Lord Hanuman. “SS Rajamouli loves to take inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata. He makes films rooted in Indian culture and his next with Mahesh Babu will be no different

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Namrata Shirodkar is one happy mom to see her kids together with Mahesh Babu, calls them her ‘3 musketeers’