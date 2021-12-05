Mahesh Babu & Namrata look perfect as they enjoy a good weekend with friends; See PICS

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar had a nice Saturday night as they spent quality time with their friends. The couple look perfect as they posed with their friends after having a good evening with yummy food and conversation. One can also see Maharshi director Vamsi Padipally, who is one of his closest friends.

In the pics, one can see Mahesh Babu in a blue sweatshirt and Namrata in a black dress. They made sure to stand even while posing with their friends and we just can't take our eyes off. Sharing the pics on Instagram, Namrata wrote, "About last night!! Fun evenings.. good times!!"

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one such couple who will make you believe in true love. Namrata Shirodkar’s love for her husband Mahesh Babu is well known and she keeps posting pictures or videos from time to time, which prove the same.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. The music of the film is composed by S Thaman and Keerthy Suresh is the female lead. The film is touted to be a perfect entertainer with a strong message and will release in theatres on April 1, 2022. The actor will also be collaborating with SS Rajamouli for the first time in his career and his fans are eagerly awaiting for an announcement of the title.