Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and family look dashing as they get spotted at the airport

Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children Gautam and Sitara were seen in comfy casual wear as they were spotted at the airport.

As the country is slowly limping back to normalcy, celebrities are being spotted outside very often. Mahesh Babu, who has been staying indoors all these days, has now stepped out along with his family. They were spotted at the airport in comfy casuals. Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children Gautham and Sitara were seen with their travel bags as they entered the airport. Shutterbugs surrounded them and clicked photos as they made a humble entry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. He recently announced his next film on his father’s birthday. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew for the film soon.

See the photos here:

On the birthday of Keerthy Suresh, the makers announced that she will be playing the leading lady in the film. During one of his interviews, popular director SS Rajamouli stated that his next film will have Mahesh Babu in the lead role. While je is busy with the shooting of his next film RRR, it is expected that more details about his film with Mahesh Babu will be announced soon.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

