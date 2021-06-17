Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar are proud parents as Gautam tops the Telangana state level swimming competition

Gautam is now amongst the top 8 competitive swimmers in 'Telangana State Swimming' for his age group, revealed Namrata in an Instagram post.

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautam Ghattamaneni as we all know is a shy kid and likes to keep himself away from the media glare. He likes to keep everything simple and low-key, just like Mahesh Babu. However, Gautam has hit the headlines this time and is grabbing all the limelight for making his parents proud. The young star kid has been into professional swimming ever since 2018 and fulfiled his goals to be among the top swimmers. Yes, he is now amongst the top 8 competitive swimmers in 'Telangana State Swimming' for his age group, revealed Namrata in an Instagram post.

She posted a video of Gautham practicing at their home swimming pool and reposted a previous post of Gautam's coach, Ayush Yadav. The post read - "Swimming professionally since 2018, Gautam has comfortably achieved his position amongst the top 8 competitive swimmers In Telangana State Swimming for his age group. He has adapted to the sport organically, thoroughly enjoying the hard work, channeling the mentioned technique into speed and precision. He performs all four – Butterfly Backstroke, Breaststroke & Freestyle with ease and grace. His favorite being endurance freestyle where he swam a continuous 5kms within 3hours".

Gautam has set his goals and in the coming days as well, he will make his parents proud yet again.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu revealed how his wife Namrata Shirodkar has set rules in place for their kids Gautham and Sitara. When asked about how do the kids react to his stardom, Mahesh Babu said, "They don’t really react they r aware but are extremely grounded and r being brought up like regular families with kids !! Namrata has a few rules in place so luckily that bit is taken care of."

