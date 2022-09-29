Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar clicked post performing cremation rituals of his mother Indira Devi
The Telugu superstar’s mother breathed her last in Hyderabad, on September 28, Wednesday.
Mahesh Babu is coping with the demise of his mom Indira Devi, who was very close to him in life. Today, the actor and his wife were clicked after performing cremation rituals of his mom, a day after her demise. He also paid his respects to his mom and offered prayers.
On Wednesday afternoon, Mahesh Babu performed his mom's final rituals and bid his goodbye with a heart-touching post dedicated to her on social media. The actor and his daughter Sitara were inconsolable during the last rites of Indira Devi. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata, and kids Gautam and Sitara also penned heartwarming notes remembering Indira Devi.
Many superstars from the South industry including Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Adivi Sesh, Sukumar, Allu Aravind, Nagarjuna, and many more arrived at the funeral to pay their last respect. Today, Megastar Chiranjeevi personally met and offered condolences to Mahesh Babu for the demise of his mom Indira Devi. He also met veteran actor Krishna. The actor was not in the city as he couldn't attend the last rites of Indira Devi, which took place on Wednesday.
Also Read: Chiranjeevi meets and offers condolences to Mahesh Babu, Krishna for Indira Devi's demise
Indira Devi is survived by her husband Krishna and children Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini. Her elder son Ramesh Babu died in January this year. The Telugu superstar’s mother breathed her last in Hyderabad, on September 28, Wednesday, following a prolonged illness. As per the reports, the 70-year-old, who was the wife of superstar Krishna, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad for the last few weeks.