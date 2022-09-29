Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar clicked post performing cremation rituals of his mother Indira Devi

Mahesh Babu is coping with the demise of his mom Indira Devi, who was very close to him in life. Today, the actor and his wife were clicked after performing cremation rituals of his mom, a day after her demise. He also paid his respects to his mom and offered prayers.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mahesh Babu performed his mom's final rituals and bid his goodbye with a heart-touching post dedicated to her on social media. The actor and his daughter Sitara were inconsolable during the last rites of Indira Devi. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata, and kids Gautam and Sitara also penned heartwarming notes remembering Indira Devi.

